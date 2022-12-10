Two drug peddlers, including a woman active in North Delhi area, were nabbed by the police, an official said on Saturday.

Police have recovered over six kg of opium from the accused identified as Sabana Khatoon, 24, and Bilal, 38.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of north district police has been working “relentlessly” to curb drug supply and to develop information about drug peddlers active in the district.

“The team collected details of such drug peddlers who are active in Delhi and deployed secret informers to nab them. Consequently, on December 6, specific inputs about drug trafficking activities near Old Wazirabad Bridge, towards Wazirabad flyover area was received by the team,” said Kalsi.

A raid was conducted there and two persons, later on identified as Sabana and Bilal were apprehended.

On interrogation, Sabana disclosed that she wanted to live a lavish lifestyle. “She got divorced and later met two people, who are residents of Haridwar and Bareilly. They lured her in the business of drug trafficking. After which she started supplying opium (Afeem) which she used to receive from these two,” said the official.

Bilal, during interrogation also disclosed that he wanted to earn some easy money, so he shifted to Delhi from his native village Bichhora near Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

“He started residing at Usmanpur area and worked as a mason in many parts of Delhi, but was unsatisfied with his income. At the same time around, he met one person, who is a resident of Badaun, who lured him in the business of drug trafficking and on the directions of one Bimlesh, he supplied opium (Afeem),” said the official.

“Further investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to nab the main suppliers,” the official added.

20221210-184401