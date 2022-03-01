INDIA

Two drug smugglers held by NCB in Haryana’s Ambala

By NewsWire
Two persons, smuggling charas, were arrested in Haryana’s Ambala by a team of the Narcotic Control Bureau’s Chandigarh zone, and 1.25 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 5 lakh, seized from them, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior NCB official said that they got a tip-off about the accused and a trap was laid near Panjokhra Police Station in Ambala on Monday, while a few independent witnesses were brought in.

At around 10.15 p.m., the team spotted a car, and its driver was signalled to pull over.

“The team apprehended the two men. During interrogation, they revealed that they had concealed the contraband in the front door on the driver’s side. The operation led to a seizure of 1.250 kg charas from their possession,” the official said.

Both men were arrested and a case lodged against them under various sections of the NDPS Act. Their car was also seized.

Both the accused will be produced before an Ambala court on Wednesday, and the NCB officials is likely to seek their custodial remand to know more about their gang.

