Carcasses of two wild elephants were found in Tileimal Patra forest under Bamra Badarama range in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Thursday.

Locals found the bodies of a female elephant and a tusker lying close to a paddy field. Forest Department officials were informed and reached the spot to begin investigations.

From preliminary investigation, it was suspected that the two elephants may have consumed pesticides used in the paddy field or may came across a live wire, sources said. However, the exact reason for their death is yet to be ascertained.

Odisha is witnessing high number of jumbo deaths in past several years. At least 245 elephants died in the state from 2019-20 to 2021-22. While 82 died in 2019-20, death of another 77 jumbos were reported in 2020-21, and the number of deaths increased to 86 in 2021-22. Carcases of several wild elephants were found during the months of June, July and August this year.

The Odisha government has also constituted a task force to investigate the cases.

