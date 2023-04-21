INDIA

Two farmers killed in K’taka hit-and-run crash

NewsWire
0
0

Two farmers were killed and two others injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them on Friday in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Mahabaleshwara Shindhe and 75-year-old Pundalika Redekara. Krishan Redekara (74) is seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Manjunatha Kaginakara (47) escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, the incident took place on the Dharwad-Ramnagar state highway in Godhooli village of Khanapur taluk.

The farmers were going to release water for the sugarcane crop at their farms. The vehicle came from behind and hit them. After the incident, the driver did not stop the vehicle and escaped from the spot.

Khanapura Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar visited the hospital and assured the families of action against the culprits.

The police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

20230421-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banning organisations no solution, RSS was banned thrice: Yechury

    IPL 2022: LSG look like a team to beat, says ...

    Jagadesh Kumar does not have the powers that he claims: JNU...

    India-Nepal open borders should not be misused by unwanted elements: Modi