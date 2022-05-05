INDIA

Two fire incidents in Delhi, 5 rescued from factory

NewsWire
0

Five labourers were rescued from a factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area where fire was reported on Thursday, police said.

The national capital witnessed two fire incidents in separate places in the early hours.

According to the fire department the first incident was reported from the Badli area of North-West Delhi where a fire broke out in a factory.

“Fire was in melamine crockery materials in the basement of the factory comprising ground and first floor. We got the call of the incident around 1 a.m. and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2 a.m.,” said the fire official. No one was hurt in the incident.

The second case was reported from Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area where also the fire broke out in a factory. The fire department got a call around 5 a.m. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

‘Five labourers were trapped inside the factory. We rescued them safely, the fire was brought under control by 7 a.m.,” the official said.

The cause of fire was not yet known in both cases. The police were duly informed and two separate cases were being lodged.

20220505-090204

