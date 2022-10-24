Two firemen were injured while four people were rescued after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Diwali evening on Monday, official said.

A fire official said that a call about fire in a factory in gali number 12, Raghubar Pura-2 in Gandhi Nagar area was received at around 6.50 p.m., following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“Fire is under control and 4 people have been rescued so far from the third floor of the factory,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

Further details were awaited.

20221024-205204