INDIA

Two firemen injured tackling blaze in Delhi factory, four rescued

NewsWire
0
0

Two firemen were injured while four people were rescued after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Diwali evening on Monday, official said.

A fire official said that a call about fire in a factory in gali number 12, Raghubar Pura-2 in Gandhi Nagar area was received at around 6.50 p.m., following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“Fire is under control and 4 people have been rescued so far from the third floor of the factory,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

Further details were awaited.

20221024-205204

