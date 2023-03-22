INDIA

Two food app delivery men, roaming in Shahdara to commit crime, nabbed

NewsWire
0
0

Two food app delivery assistants, who were roaming in Shahdara area of east Delhi to commit a crimes were apprehended, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday, adding that a country made-pistol with five bullets was recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Abhishek, 27, a resident of Pandav Road, Vishwas Nagar and Azharudin, 26, a resident of Kabir Nagar.

The official said that both are professional delivery assistants for a leading food delivery app.

According to police, on March 19, a police team was on night patrol in the area of Babarpur Road-Rohtash Nagar market when they noticed two persons on a scooty in suspicious condition.

“They were signalled to stop, but both tried to flee. The patrolling staff confronted them about a delivery bag of the app upon which they could not reply. The patrol staff then checked them and during the search, a country-made revolver and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahdara police station and both Abhishek and Azharudin were placed under arrest,” said the official.

On interrogation, the duo revealed that they were in the area to commit a crime.

20230322-233407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Name of Raj CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot dropped from fraud case

    AR Rahman talks about who inspired him in music

    15 lakh people inoculated at mega Covid vax camp in TN

    ‘Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical’ gets extended on public demand