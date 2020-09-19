Two foreigners held for drug peddling

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Continuing its battle to make drug free Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested two African nationals from here, for allegedly possessing ecstasy tablets, LSD strips and a weighing machine.

The police claimed to have recovered 134 ecstasy tablets, 25 LSD strips, two mobile phones and two wheelers each from their possession.

The Bengaluru City Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil said that these African nationals were caught red handed in the OMBR Layout, while they were trying to sell these banned substances.

According to the police, the accused are identified as Nonso Joachin, aged about 36 years was presently residing at Pilla Reddy nagar, OMBR Layout is a Nigerian national.

While another accused 25 year old Trajori Ben is an Ivory Coast national residing in Mother Therresa Layout, Kannuru post in the city.

The police stated that both accused had arrived in India on a medical attendant visa, which they have clearly violated by indulging in such activities.

“The accused are not only peddlers but also habitually consume drugs on a regular basis. The preliminary investigations also revealed that these accused were allegedly involved in multiple cases of selling drugs in various police stations limits such as Rammurthy Nagar, K. R. Puram and Hennuru Police limits since 2017, in the city,” police added.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and investigations are on.

–IANS

nbh/sdr/