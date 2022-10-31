INDIA

Two foreigners held with heroin in separate operations in Dwarka

In two separate operations, the sleuths of Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered over one kg of heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore in international market.

Police said that with the arrest of the duo, identified as Samual Uzochukwu Nnowaruom and Joseph Ebekue, both from Nigeria, the entire backbone of the drug peddling syndicate has been broken in Dwarka area.

The move comes after the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district was tasked to develop intelligence and information regarding the drug traffickers, who are indulged in drugs trafficking in Dwarka.

In the first operation, the police on October 26, received specific inputs regarding Samual, who is indulged in supply and selling of heroin and is currently residing at Uttam Nagar area.

“Acting on the inputs, a raid was conducted and on seeing the police team, Samual shut the door and ran inside the room. The police team broke through the door and apprehended him,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

“During search, two polythene containing white-cream colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be heroin, weighing 907 gram. Accordingly, a case under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act was lodged at Uttam Nagar police station and he was placed under arrest,” said the official.

In another operation, on October 30, Joseph was nabbed by police from his residence in Mohan Garden area after receiving a tip-off.

“Police also recovered 307 grams of heroin from his possession and a case under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohan Garden police station and he was arrested,” said the DCP.

