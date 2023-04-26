Two former lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh have defied the age barriers to clear class 12 examinations.

Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, has passed class 12th examination at the age of 51 years.

Rajesh Mishra served as MLA from Bithri Chainpur assembly segment of Bareilly from 2017 to 2022.

Mishra’s supporters celebrated his academic win after the UP Board results were announced. He got 263 out of 500 marks.

However, Mishra believes that he should have scored better and plans to request for a scrutiny.

“My exams went well and hence; I will take recourse scrutiny of my answer sheets. If that does not help, I could even seek legal intervention,” said the BJP leader, who passed high school two years ago when he was still a lawmaker.

Prabhu Dayal Valmiki, former minister of state, who has played a long innings of politics, also achieved a unique achievement of passing class 12 examinations in the science stream at the age of 58.

Prabhu Dayal passed the examination with science subjects from Adarsh Inter College, Dola, Baghpat. He now wants to study further and take admission in law.

His elder son Rajan is an associate professor of commerce at Delhi University while younger son Rahul is a lab chemist.

20230426-142203