INDIA

Two found hanging from tree in Bihar’s Banka

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons — a man and a woman — were found hanging from a tree in Bihar’s Banka district on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raghu Das, 25, and his sister-in-law, Savita Devi, 30.

It has been learnt that Raghu and Savita — a mother of two children, were in an illicit relationship.

Both took the extreme step after Raghu’s marriage was fixed with someone else.

As the family members knew of their illicit relationship, they fixed the marriage of Raghu.

On Saturday, the ’tilak ceremony’ was held in Bargunia village.

Later, both Raghu and Savita went to a deserted spot and hung themselves from a tree.

The villagers later informed the police after spotting the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem in Banka Sadar Hospital.

20230408-193603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For Akhilesh, ‘third front’ is the ticket to a bigger political...

    Ayesha Jhulka admits she’s quite comical in real life

    Assailants open fire at car in Delhi, police suspect gang war

    Mundra drug seizure case being investigated by NIA: Govt