Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it arrested two fraudsters with 440 fake gold biscuits in Srinagar.

“Two fraudsters namely: 1) Tahir Ahmad Mughal of Choth Waliwar Ganderbal & 2) Nazir Ahmad Khan of Kupwara at present Baghi Mehtab Srinagar arrested with 440 fake gold biscuits,” the police said in a tweet.

“They were planning to cheat public by selling them as Gold. FIR in relevant sections registered in Bemina PS.”

20230610-100003