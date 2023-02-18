Delhi Police have arrested two men from Alwar in Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people by using a display picture of a high profile educated professional on WhatsApp and demanding money from their relatives and friends, said an official on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Javed Khan (19) and Amit Kumar (23), both residents of district Alwar.

Police said that the accused used photographs of high profile educated professionals that were uploaded on social media platforms and cheated more than 100 people in the last one year using this modus operandi.

The accused also impersonated an army officer and cheated a man by selling vehicle on OLX. The duo had even opened several bank accounts using documents of their known people and further used these accounts to receive cheated amounts.

According to police, the matter came to light in January when a victim approached police and filed a complaint stating that someone was using his photographs over whatsapp as ‘Display Pic’ and was demanding money from his relatives and friends.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that during investigation, it was found that the mobile number used by the alleged persons was also found linked in another matter in which they projected themselves as an army officer and cheated about Rs 47,000 in lieu of selling an old vehicle on OLX.

“The money trail was examined and it was found that the cheated amo unt was transferred in a bank account in Alwar, Rajasthan. The team was successful in nabbing one of the accused persons — Amit Kumar and during interrogation, he disclosed that he took commission in lieu of receiving a cheated amount in his bank account,” said the DCP.

On Amit’s instance, Javed was also apprehended and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the case and told police that he searched Facebook accounts of high profile educated professionals and downloaded their photographs to use them over whatsapp and demanded money from their relatives and friends.

20230218-144403