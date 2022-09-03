INDIA

Two from Bengal held in Mumbai for terror links

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal police, in coordination with the Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police, arrested two residents of Bengal with alleged terror links from Mumbai on Saturday.

According to STF sources, the arrested persons — Samir Hossain and Saddam Hossain — are original residents of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

“They are being brought to Kolkata through transit remand,” an STF official said.

He also said that both were wanted by the STF and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a long time.

“However, they frequently changed their hideouts and moved from one state to the other. Finally, our sleuths, by tracking the tower locations of their mobile phones, came to know that they were hiding in Mumbai. We immediately contacted the Maharashtra ATS, which assured us of total cooperation. Finally, they were nabbed after a joint operation by STF and ATS on Saturday,” the official said.

Cash, laptops, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from their possession.

It is learnt that after being brought to Kolkata, the STF will present the arrested duo in the court and seek their custody.

“There is a need for their thorough interrogation,” the STF official said.

20220903-181203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 minors assault boy in K’taka village, circulate video

    A new therapy to curb hairfall and increase thickness

    Centre’s affidavit on air pollution in SC points at contradictions on...

    70 BJP leaders to take part in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in...