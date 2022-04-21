INDIA

Two girls gang-raped on pretext of govt job

Two girls have alleged that they were gang-raped by two youths on the pretext of providing them government jobs in Noida sector 63, police said on Thursday.

The victims have alleged that they were beaten up by the accused when they resisited their attempts.

According to police, all of four were inebriated when they taken to police station where they created a ruckus for around three hours. Later, the girls’ statements were recorded.

“They were offered liquor and then the accused raped them. Hearing the commotion, the people gathered outside their room and called the police. We then reached there and brought everyone to the police station,” said the police.

The girls told the police that they were called by the accused on the pretext of an interview in a government sector.

Ilamaran, the additional DCP, Central Noida said that on the basis of the preliminary inquiry action will be taken.

