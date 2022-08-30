Delhi Police have lodged an FIR in connection with a case in which a fan fell in the classroom of a government school, injuring two girl students.

Initially, it was reported that only one girl was injured. But the police have clarified that two girls were injured in the incident.

The police said that on August 27, they got PCR call in Nangloi regarding two girl students suffering injury after a ceiling fan fell on them at the GGSS School in Nangloi.

The students were admitted to the nearby Sonia Hospital by the school staff. Based on the DD entry and MLC report, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 287 and 337 of the IPC at the Nangloi police station.

The girls have suffered head injuries. The fan refortedly fell due to damp on the ceiling of the classroom.

