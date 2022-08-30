INDIA

Two girls injured at Delhi govt school after fan falls on them; FIR lodged (Ld)

NewsWire
0
1

Delhi Police have lodged an FIR in connection with a case in which a fan fell in the classroom of a government school, injuring two girl students.

Initially, it was reported that only one girl was injured. But the police have clarified that two girls were injured in the incident.

The police said that on August 27, they got PCR call in Nangloi regarding two girl students suffering injury after a ceiling fan fell on them at the GGSS School in Nangloi.

The students were admitted to the nearby Sonia Hospital by the school staff. Based on the DD entry and MLC report, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 287 and 337 of the IPC at the Nangloi police station.

The girls have suffered head injuries. The fan refortedly fell due to damp on the ceiling of the classroom.

20220830-235003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab to construct memorial for Kalapani martyrs

    ‘Social media narrative’: Delhi Police moves SC against HC bail to...

    Kalinga Lit Fest: Of JNU, between Left and Right

    NGT asks panel to look into auto repair shop near Delhi...