Two unidentified bikers threw acid on two girls in Jaipur on Saturday. The girls were attacked separately at a distance of 2 km from each other. They sustained minor burn injuries and have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The girls said that they did not recognise the attackers. The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the nearby areas, and are believed to have spotted the bike in one of the clips.

The police said that a 19-year-old girl was going to a coaching centre on foot on the Sawaria Road in Sanganer Sadar police station area. The bikers came from behind and sped away after throwing acid on her, which fell on the girl’s left shoulder, causing minor burn injuries.

The bikers then attacked a 22-year-old girl going to the library, some 2 km from Sawaria Road. The girl started screaming as the acid fell on her back.

The girls, who are preparing for competitive exams, couldn’t name any person who could attack them with acid.

The SHO of Sanganer Sadar police station, Brajmohan Kaviya, said that a forensic team has been called to identify the acid used in the attacks.

“We are searching for the bike and further investigation is underway,” he said.

