Two government officials in Assam were caught red-handed for taking bribes and later arrested on Friday in seperate operations by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Barasha Borah Bordoloi, who works as a Superintendent of Excise in Morigaon district had demanded Rs One lakh as bribe from a person for some official work related to bar license. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the person approached SP Morigaon and a complaint was lodged at the state anti-corruption wing.

Accordingly, ACB officials laid a trap in the office chamber of the accused official. Bordoloi was caught red-handed immediately after she accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in her office chamber.

In a similar case in the Dibrugarh district, Nabojyoti Sarma, a lower primary school teacher who has been working in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer in the Khowang area of Dibrugarh, had demanded a bribe from a person. Following that, a complaint was lodged with the ACB and the officers caught Sarma red-handed from his office on Thursday.

Cases have been registered under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the arrested persons.

20220729-232603