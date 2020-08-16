Two govt teachers in UP suspended for not hoisting flag

Banda (UP), Aug 16 (IANS) Two teachers in UP’s Banda district have been suspended for not hoisting the national flag in a government school on Independence Day, officials said on Sunday.

Basic Education Officer Harishchandra Nath said that the action was taken against the teachers after a video was obtained which showed that the national flag had not been hoisted at an upper primary government school in Sirsauna village in Naraini area of the district.

Headmaster Manoj Ahirwar and assistant teacher Ganga Pooja have been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

The block education officers of Jaspura and Kamasin have been asked to probe the matter and submit their reports within 15 days, he added.

–IANS

amita/vd