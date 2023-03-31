INDIA

Two ground staff held for gadget theft from Delhi-Mumbai flight

Two ground handling staff have been apprehended by the police for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a Mumbai-bound cargo airline at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident came to light when Anil Kumar, duty officer, security of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, filed a complaint with the IGI airport police station.

According to police, QuickJet Airlines had reported that a Fire Bolt smartwatch, Boat airpods, Redmi 10 mobile phone and Sony earphone were missing from their consignment on a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

“During an internal inquiry conducted by the complainant company, one worker named Pradeep confessed to his involvement in the theft,” said a senior police official.

“Further investigation revealed that another worker, Mohan Kumar, was also involved. Kumar was also arrested. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC,” the official added.

“Mobile phone was recovered from Kumar and Sony earphones were recovered from Pradeep. The investigation is ongoing,” the official said.

