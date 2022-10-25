A dispute between two groups over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad turned ugly after a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women and others at a residential society here.

A video of a clash between the two groups has also come to the fore and it is said to be from Nandgram area in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension.

It is alleged that a man named Gaurav Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, on Diwali night misbehaved with women and other people during an argument over bursting crackers, which triggered a physical clash between the two groups.

The video of the incident has gone viral, after which the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

