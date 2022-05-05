INDIA

Two groups clash in Delhi, 20 detained

At least 20 people were detained following a clash between two communities in North East Delhi’s Welcome area, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that extra force had to be deployed in the area to avoid any additional untoward incidents.

The police received a PCR call about the clash late Wednesday night and reached the spot immediately, according to the official.

“The two groups were playing in park where they had an argument. This soon turned into a scuffle. A lot of people gathered but they were only trying to pacify both the groups. People called the PCR many times thinking it was a riot, but it was nothing like that,” the official said, adding the situation was soon brought under control and 20 persons were detained.

A case has been lodged and senior police officials had also patrolled the area.

