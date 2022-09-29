INDIA

Two groups clash over sand mining in Patna, four killed

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons were reportedly killed after violent clash between two groups in Patna’s Bihta area on Wednesday night.

The clash broke out over mining of sand on the bank of Sone river in Aminabad village under Bihta police station. The sand of Sone river is considered as higher quality in construction purpose. Hence, its price is always high due to big demand in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The clash started between Fauji group and Sipahi group around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Both the sides were involved in verbal argument with each other over the sand mining at the particular place and it soon turned violent. They started firing on each other. Four of the persons reportedly died in the firing.

The firing between the two groups continued for the entire night and local police did not dare to go there and restore peace.

The police sources have said that they have taken the dead bodies with themselves as well.

20220929-203602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal first among 5 poll-bound states in improved living standards

    Setting small goals was the key to the big partnership with...

    3rd non-bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    Army recovers over 30 kg narcotics along LoC in J&K’s Poonch