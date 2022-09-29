Four persons were reportedly killed after violent clash between two groups in Patna’s Bihta area on Wednesday night.

The clash broke out over mining of sand on the bank of Sone river in Aminabad village under Bihta police station. The sand of Sone river is considered as higher quality in construction purpose. Hence, its price is always high due to big demand in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The clash started between Fauji group and Sipahi group around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Both the sides were involved in verbal argument with each other over the sand mining at the particular place and it soon turned violent. They started firing on each other. Four of the persons reportedly died in the firing.

The firing between the two groups continued for the entire night and local police did not dare to go there and restore peace.

The police sources have said that they have taken the dead bodies with themselves as well.

