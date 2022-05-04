INDIA

Two groups clashed in Hauz Qazi on Eid, police calls it road rage

NewsWire
0
4

People from two communities clashed with each other in Central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area on Eid after their vehicles collided with each other.

Around four to five persons got injured in the incident. Soon after, police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

The police said that they have lodged cross FIRs in this connection and were looking into the matter. They would take action against those who were trying to give it a communal colour.

According to the police, three persons came to meet their relatives in the Hauz Qazi area from North East Delhi’s Jafrabad on Eid on Tuesday.

“After meeting their relatives they were going back home on a scooty and a motorcycle when their vehicles collided with the vehicles of some local residents. The locals gathered at the spot after this and a heated argument took place. This was nothing but a matter of road rage. Both the parties also clashed with each other and a few of them got injured. All were taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. We have recorded the statements of the injured and lodged cases based on their statements,” said the police.

The police said that they have deployed extra personnel at the incident spot.

Senior police officials said that they would take strict action against those who spread rumours.

20220504-185407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt should not bypass Parliament: Cong

    Alka Yagnik recalls her first meeting with Anand-Milind

    China-India ties will not go forward unless border tensions in Ladakh...

    Kerala sees daily new Covid cases fall below 500