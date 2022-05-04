People from two communities clashed with each other in Central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area on Eid after their vehicles collided with each other.

Around four to five persons got injured in the incident. Soon after, police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

The police said that they have lodged cross FIRs in this connection and were looking into the matter. They would take action against those who were trying to give it a communal colour.

According to the police, three persons came to meet their relatives in the Hauz Qazi area from North East Delhi’s Jafrabad on Eid on Tuesday.

“After meeting their relatives they were going back home on a scooty and a motorcycle when their vehicles collided with the vehicles of some local residents. The locals gathered at the spot after this and a heated argument took place. This was nothing but a matter of road rage. Both the parties also clashed with each other and a few of them got injured. All were taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. We have recorded the statements of the injured and lodged cases based on their statements,” said the police.

The police said that they have deployed extra personnel at the incident spot.

Senior police officials said that they would take strict action against those who spread rumours.

