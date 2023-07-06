INDIA

Two groups in BJP clash ahead of PM’s Warangal visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 8 visit to Telangana’s Warangal district on Saturday, the infighting in BJP came into the open on Thursday with a clash between two groups.

Groups of two senior leaders in Narasmpet constituency in the district clashed publicly, adding to the problems of the saffron party in Telangana.

Supporters of Revuri Prakash Reddy and Rana Prataph attacked each other in the party office, as what started as an argument snowballed to a full-blown fight in the presence of senior leader and former MP Jithender Reddy.

The BJP office was also ransacked in the fight between the two groups.

The clash began after the two factions had a heated argument over mobilising people for the July 8 public meeting in Warangal. The clashing groups damaged furniture and broke window panes. Both the groups blamed each other for the incident, which caused an embarrassment to the saffron party.

The clash took place when the party was yet to recover from serious infighting which led to the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the party President two days ago. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was named the new party chief after a section of leaders threatened an open revolt.

