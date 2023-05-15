Amid reports of two groups of students clashing with each other on Monday in the government medical college hostel here, police said the matter was being investigated.

Reports said two groups of students clashed with each other inside the hostel in which some students sustained injuries.

Police said, “There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in the GMC Hostel Jammu.

“Cognizance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on.”

Reports said the clash occurred following heated exchange over some incident outside J&K.

