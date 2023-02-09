INDIA

Two Gujarat cops arrested for hatching conspiracy with bootleggers

NewsWire
0
0

Two constables here were arrested on Thursday for hatching a conspiracy, and sharing movement details of police officers and state monitoring cell team with bootleggers.

Bharuch District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Leena Patil suspended the two constables on Wednesday and both arrested them on Thursday.

Police have filed criminal complaints against these constables for hatching conspiracy with the bootleggers. The two had shared movement details of officers and state monitoring cell (SMC) team with the bootleggers.

DSP Leena Patel told mediapersons that constables Mayur Khuman and Ashok Solanki were found giving details of the movements of SMC officers, team members and even of the Bharuch police officers to the bootleggers.

Their phones were seized and sent to FSL, though accused constables had deleted all messages and communications with bootleggers, but the FSL team successfully retrieved the data, which established the offence.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police C.K. Patel was assigned to investigate the case, and after collecting enough evidence against the constables and bootleggers, SOG Police Inspector A.A. Chaudhary filed a complaint with the B division police station on Wednesday, said the officer.

The DSP said both constables have been arrested under various IPS sections for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, destroying evidence, offering bribes to public servants, and public servants disobeying the law.

20230209-122204

