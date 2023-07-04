In a distressing development, two young students died due to sudden cardiac arrest in separate incidents in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

The first incident occurred at SGVP Gurukul in Ribda village, located on the outskirts of Rajkot city.

Devansh Bhayani, a 15-year-old student, collapsed on the stage while preparing for a performance as part of Guru Purnima celebrations on Monday. Bhayani, who was supposed to anchor the programme, fell ill during rehearsals and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. A video of the incident surfaced on social media where Bhayani was struggling to reach the podium before collapsing on stage.

According to the post-mortem report, Bhayani was suffering from a heart abnormality known as hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOTC). This condition causes the walls of the heart to thicken, obstructing blood flow. The doctor from Rajkot civil hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, stated that the heart-related abnormality may have gone undiagnosed.

In another incident, a girl from class 10, Tanisha Gandhi, died of a heart attack at her school in Navsari. During recess, while climbing the stairs with her friends, she suddenly experienced breathlessness and profuse sweating. The school authorities promptly rushed her to a nearest private hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors.

