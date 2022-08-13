INDIA

Two held at Chennai airport with heroin, coacine

NewsWire
0
0

In two seperate cases, the Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested two persons, including a female, and recovered coacine and heroin valued at Rs 111.41 cr from their possession.

In the first case, based on intelligence inputs the Customs officials intercepted a male passenger on August 11 and recovered 6.2 kg cocaine and 3.57 kg heroin worth around Rs 100 cr from his possession, a Customs official said. The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa.

“The accused has been placed under arrest under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act,” the official said.

In the second case on August 9, the Customs officials intercepted a female from Angola who had also arrived from Addis Ababa.

On searching her handbag, 1.183 kg cocaine valued at Rs 11.41 crore was found. She was arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

20220813-223605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arrest me too, Rahul tweets poster criticising Modi

    Avoid these common rug mistakes

    SC uses extraordinary powers to free Rajiv Gandhi killing case convict...

    Bihar bypolls: Tej Pratap may campaign for Congress candidate (Ld)