The CISF personnel on Thursday held two men at Indira Gandhi International Airport with foreign currency worth Rs 45.5 lakh concealed inside laptop bag.

An official said that at about 10:15 a.m., on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of two passengers at check-in area.

The passengers were later identified as Moshin Khan Saifi and Asim.

Saifi was supposed to travel from Delhi to Hyderabad by Vistara Flight, whereas Asim was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Air India Express flight.

It was noticed that Saifi exchanged his one trolley bag with Asim. On suspicion, Asim was diverted to random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking of his laptop bag through X-BIS machine, doubtful image of concealment of some foreign currency was noticed.

“Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to departure customs office,” said the official.

The official said that on thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of customs officials, 56,200 US Dollar and 3,200 UAE Dirham worth Rs 45.5 lakh were detected which were concealed inside laptop bag.

Later on, Saifi was also intercepted and brought to the customs office.

On enquiry, Asim could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency.

Both the passengers along with the detected 56,200 US Dollar and 3,200 UAE Dirham worth Rs 45.5 lakh was handed over to the custom officials for further action in the matter.

20220901-212802