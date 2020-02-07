Two held for celebratory firing in Delhi’s Nehru Place

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing during a birthday party at a hotel in Delhi’s Nehru Place.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Bhatia, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab and Vishal Berry, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. A case has been registered at the Kalkaji police station, said police on Friday.

“At around 6 a.m. on Thursday, policemen, while patrolling in a gypsy, heard gunshots near Hotel Eros. They immediately reached the spot and arrested the two men red-handed. A country-made pistol was recovered from their possession,” said RP Meena, DCP, South East district.

“The policemen also recovered three used cartridges from the spot. During interrogation, both confessed that they had come to attend a friend’s birthday party at Eros Hotel in Nehru Place,” he added.

Bhatia is a garment showroom owner. While Berry is a property dealer.

