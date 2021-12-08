HomeINDIATwo held for cheating elderly people with ATM cards in Delhi
Two held for cheating elderly people with ATM cards in Delhi

Delhi Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested two persons who were involved in cheating elderly people by swapping their ATM cards.

According to an official, a complaint was lodged by an ex-service man on December 1, wherein it was said that when he went to an HDFC ATM to withdraw some cash, two persons entered the ATM and fraudulently exchanged his ATM card.

After some time, he received messages of withdrawal of Rs 1.05 lakh from his account on his mobile phone.

During the investigation, the police obtained the details of the ATM card that was handed over by the culprits to the complainant.

It was found that the ATM cardholder was also an elderly person whose card was exchanged fraudulently by the culprits and cash transactions of Rs 28,000 was made using the card.

The police then scanned the CCTV footage of the area, besides deploying local informers on the job.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the two suspects, identified as Ratan Singh, 46, and Rahul, 22, the police team conducted a raid and apprehended both the accused.

During interrogation, they confessed to the offence committed by them along with their associates. They further disclosed that the mastermind, Jony, was their relative and a resident of Haryana. Two other co-accused were known to Jony.

