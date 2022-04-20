INDIA

Two held for cow slaughter in Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur police have arrested two persons, accused of cow slaughter. The men had allegedly thrown out cow meat from their car two days ago in Gambhirpur village of Saadh police station area of the district.

The police had sent the meat for laboratory test while the local people insisted that the meat was of a cow.

After the incident, the police initiated an investigation and launched a search for the accused.

The two men were arrested late on Tuesday and the tools used in cow slaughter were also recovered from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mansoor Ahmed said that after the meat was found, a case was registered and the search for the accused was launched.

“During the investigation, the police zeroed in on the two accused and arrested them. The arrested men have been identified as Arshad and Saif Khan. The accused had thrown the meat from their car itself. The police have also recovered the car,” the SHO added.

