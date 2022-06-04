INDIA

Two held for duping banks by mortgaging one property multiple times

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested two persons for inducing financial institutions and banks by way of availing home loans from them by multi-mortgaging the same property and misappropriating the funds, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh (38) and Om Parkash Singh (39), cheated the financial institutions to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

Furnishing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said a case was registered on the complaint of Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd.

As per the complaint, the complainant company had extended a loan facility of Rs 2,00,50,000 to the accused Om Parkash Singh as borrower. It was alleged that initially the borrower and co-borrower paid the monthly instalment amount as per agreed repayment schedule.

However, later accused persons stopped paying the monthly loan instalments. When company officials visited the mortgaged property for inspection, they found that the said property was under the physical possession of the Punjab National Bank under SARFAESI Act and the said property was found mortgaged with the PNB Housing Bank.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

During investigation, it was found that the accused person used to cheat by way of transferring the sale-deed in the name of his relatives and then by obtaining housing loans by multi-mortgaging the said property with different financial institutions/banks.

The police received a tip-off about the accused duo’s location and subsequently arrested both of them — Amarjeet Singh on June 1 and Om Prakash on June 2.

20220604-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Believe’ is the mantra that guided Suresh Raina to the top

    2 injured in Shillong blast, militant outfit claims responsibility

    Add a touch of luxury to your home

    3 killed as truck catches fire in Karnataka