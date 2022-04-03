Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for defrauding people on the pretext of providing them jobs in IDFC bank, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ravi Kant (28), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana and his wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said a complaint was lodged by an authorised representative of the IDFC Bank stating their bank has received various complaints from their account holders, who were duped by unknown people on pretext of providing jobs in IDFC Bank.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Police Station of the Outer district.

During investigation, the details of email addresses, bank account numbers and mobile phone numbers of suspected persons and beneficiary bank account holders were obtained and analysed.

It was found that payments of some victims were credited into Kotak Mahindra Bank account of accused Ravikant.

It was also noted that multiple debit and credit transactions were made between the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of accused Ravikant and one lady.

Based on this evidence, a police team conducted multiple raids in West Delhi and Haryana and finally arrested the two accused persons.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

