The Ghaziabad police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a doctor.

Victim Shamshad was shot dead at his clinic in Muradnagar on February 11.

The police revealed that the mastermind in the murder case is Shamsad’s niece’s husband Adnan, who was not happy with the doctor’s in his family dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said that the Muradnagar police and a SWAT team have arrested two accused, identified as Owais and Mohammad Uvesh. Both are residents of Meerut.

The doctor was shot by Owais while his accomplice Mohammad Uvesh drove him to the clinic on a scooty. The pistol and scooty used in the murder have been recovered, the DCP added.

According to the police, Adnan planned the murder in his hometown Meerut and hired the arrested accused. Later, Owais killed the doctor at his clinic.

Besides Adnan, the other conspirators behind the murder  Saurabh alias Nikhil, Wasim alias Lambu, Naukhej, Faisal Ansari and few others  are still at large. The police are now raiding different locations to nab them.

