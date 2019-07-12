Two held for killing a chef in Delhi

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Two persons were arrested here for killing a chef who resisted their attempts to snatch his mobile phone and wallet, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. when the victim — Shayam Bodh Shah, 23 — who worked with Swagat Restaurant in Defence Colony, was on his way back to home on bicycle.

The accused — Bhola Nagar and Rahul — were arrested from Defence Colony when they were trying to rob another person, the police said.

“They tried to snatch Shah’s mobile phone and wallet. On facing resistance, Rahul took out a knife and stabbed Shah thrice,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar said.

“Another restaurant employee, Laalo Ram, on way to his home noticed Shah lying on the footpath and crying for help. He informed the police. Shah was taken to AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead,” Kumar said.

A native of Bihar, Shah was staying in Zamrudpur village and was working with Swagat Restaurant for the last four years.

“We are interrogating the accused about their crime history. They are residents of Kotla Mubarakpur in south Delhi and used to snatch and rob people at knifepoint,” the police officer said.

–IANS

sp/pgh/pcj