Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man apart from apprehending a 16-year-old juvenile for allegedly killing an acquaintance of theirs for not paying Rs 1,500 for a sound system in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, an officer said on Thursday.

The police said that the victim had rented the sound system from the accused Raja, a resident of Mori Gate, for New Year celebrations, but the payment was pending which had led to a heated argument between them.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 29 at around 11 p.m. when a passerby, who also happens to be a witness to the quarrel, told the police that at Mori Gate, he saw the victim, Munindra Kumar Shahi, lying on the ground with a boy from his colony pinning him down with his leg, and Raja hitting him on the head with a wooden log.

“When he intervened, both the accused persons fled from the spot. He along with another person then took Shahi to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Raja along with his juvenile associate had switched off their mobile phones and were absconding after committing the crime. The duo was nabbed by the police, who were deployed in civil dress, from near the Tis Hazari court complex where they had gone to meet Raja’s lawyer on Wednesday,” the DCP said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Raja used to rent out sound systems for small functions. He had rented a sound system to Shahi for Rs 1,500 for New Year celebrations, but the payment was pending which led to a heated argument between the two.

“On the night of January 29, a verbal spat again took place between Raja and Shahi on the same issue, resulting in the latter’s murder by Raja and his juvenile accomplice,” said Kalsi.

20230202-220201