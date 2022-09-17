INDIA

Two held for killing cab driver, running away with car in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

With the arrest of two persons, the Gurugram police claimed to have solved a blind murder case related to the killing of a cab driver in the Pataudi area.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Singh (25) and Hitesh (23) alias Honey, both from Rewari.

Pankaj and Hitesh had booked the cab in Behror in Rajasthan on March 24. They allegedly shot the driver dead before fleeing with his vehicle.

According to the police, Rakesh Gujjar, the cab driver who was a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar, was found dead on the roadside in Pataudi.

“The victim was shot in the head. His mobile phone location was traced to Nuh. Based on technical intelligence, teams were formed to probe the matter. A crime branch team nabbed Pankaj in Mumbai. Based on his disclosure, Hitesh was apprehended from Pataudi on Thursday,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

“During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that they had hatched a conspiracy to book a cab and later rob the driver. But when Rakesh resisted, he was shot in the head. They threw his body on the roadside and fled with the cab. The accused had planned to rob another cab driver, but failed,” Sangwan said.

20220917-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leaders read Chandrababu Naidu’s script: YSRCP

    Top JeM commander killed in Kashmir encounter (2nd Lead)

    India can soon hope to host the Olympics, says badminton coach...

    Oscar-winning sound designer Craig Mann lauds Parthiban’s ‘Iravin Nizhal’