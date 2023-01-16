The police have arrested two men who along with an accomplice looted Rs 1 lakh from a civil engineer in Greater Noida.

The Dankaur police arrested the two accused, identified as Gulfam and Naushad within 10 hours of the incident from the vicinity of Achheja Gol Chakkar.

Rs 49,000 of the looted amount, a .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

The victim, who works as a supervisor in the National Electrical and Electronics company, was on his way to hand over the money to the concerned authority when the bike-borne men stopped his bike near Galgotias University and robbed him at gunpoint.

The search for the absconding third accused is underway.

The police has been making efforts to recover the remaining amount.

20230116-174808