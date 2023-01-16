INDIALIFESTYLE

Two held for looting Rs 1 lakh from civil engineer in Greater Noida

NewsWire
0
0

The police have arrested two men who along with an accomplice looted Rs 1 lakh from a civil engineer in Greater Noida.

The Dankaur police arrested the two accused, identified as Gulfam and Naushad within 10 hours of the incident from the vicinity of Achheja Gol Chakkar.

Rs 49,000 of the looted amount, a .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

The victim, who works as a supervisor in the National Electrical and Electronics company, was on his way to hand over the money to the concerned authority when the bike-borne men stopped his bike near Galgotias University and robbed him at gunpoint.

The search for the absconding third accused is underway.

The police has been making efforts to recover the remaining amount.

20230116-174808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krafton says will cooperate with Indian govt to resolve BGMI ban

    Uproar in J’khand Assembly over butchering of tribal woman

    Woman with two uteruses treated through laparoscopic surgery

    SP MLA gets bail after 10 months in jail