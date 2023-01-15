Two persons were held in connection with the murder of a transgender in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area.

According to the police, the transgender was killed as she was allegedly trying to blackmail one of the accused, who was also her friend, to tarnish his image.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call a hospital that one Abhisekh Tomar alias Minal (22), a transgender, was brought there and was later on declared dead by the doctors.

After receiving the information, a police team immediately rushed to hospital. The police recorded the ststement of the family members and lodged a case of murder at Sunlight Police Station.

The crime scene was inspected by Crime Team and exhibits were lifted from the spot.

The police took the help of technical surveillance, analysed the CDR’s and CCTV footages of the area and identified two suspects.

During the course of investigation, the two accused persons identified as Sonu Kumar (20), a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himanshu Kumar (21), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi, were arrested.

“Accused Himanshu was an old friend of the deceased Minal and he used to visit her flat at Hari Nagar, Ashram (Delhi). The deceased was demanding money from accused Himanshu by threatening him in the name of disclosing their relationship to his father. Therefore, accused Himanshu planned to terminate Minal. He convinced Sonu (an employee working at his father’s spare part shop) for committing the crime in lieu of giving him good mobile phone,” the police said.

The official said that on January 10, both the accused arrived at Minal’s flat and stabbed her to death.

The police further said that accused Himanshu is a student and persuing his graduation from Open School of learning, while accused Sonu is working at spares part shop of Himanshu’s father.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

