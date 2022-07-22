Two people are arrested after a video showing a man in Saudi dress imparting training in rifle shooting at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district had gone viral on social media.

Pratapgarh superintendent of police (SP) Satpal Antil said a video clip of firing with the rifle of one Intezar Ahmad of Ibrahimpur Gopalpur village had gone viral on the social media.

Intezar and his brother Gulzar have been arrested. Action is being taken for cancellation of their gun licence, he added.

The people reportedly being trained in the video include young boys in skull caps.

The video was allegedly shot at Ibrahimpur Gopalpur village under Kandhai police station limits of Pratapgarh.

About 12 people, including youths and boys, can be seen standing outside a house and can be seen cheering the man in Saudi dress.

The man dressed as Saudi sheikh can be seen loading and firing a rifle in the air. At least three persons were seen firing shots in the footage.

