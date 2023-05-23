INDIA

Two held for raping minor with promise of ice cream in UP

Two persons, including a 60-year-old owner of a marriage lawn, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gangraping a 16-year-old girl after luring her away with an ice cream.

The survivor, who lives in Dahi police station area limits in a rented accommodation with her family, had left home to buy an ice cream, when two car borne-men approached her and asked her where she was going.

When she said she was going to buy an ice cream, they offered to buy it for her and asked her to get inside the car. The two men took her to a hotel and raped her.

When the minor was missing for a long time, the family members started searching for her. They found her near Shiv Nagar locality past midnight and she narrated the ordeal to her family members.

The girl’s parents took her to the Dahi police station and lodged a complaint.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections, including 376 D (gangrape) and 363 (kidnapping) 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), besides charges under POCSO Act against the accused, identified as Anil Tuli, owner of a marriage lawn and his friend Sunil Kumar Gautam (30).

