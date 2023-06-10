Delhi Police have arrested two men after a septuagenarian woman was killed while her husband was injured by a group of armed robbers, who had entered their house and robbed them in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, on June 8, information was received regarding five-six persons, who had entered a house at street no-5 in Ambedkar Basti, Maujpur and robbed the residents of the house at knifepoint following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that 70-year-old woman Shamim, her husband Abbas (70) and their tenant Zahid (22) suffered injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where Shamim was declared brought dead by the doctors,” said a senior police official.

“The house was in a ransacked condition. The FSL and mobile crime teams were called at the scene of crime for inspection and collection of exhibits,” said the official.

Based on inputs accessed through local sources, the tenant Zahid and one Nazim (23), a resident of Brhampuri, Delhi were quizzed.

“On sustained interrogation, Zahid and Nazim confessed that Zahid — the deceased’s nephew — was living with his mother in the same rented house on the first floor. They were operating a belt assembling unit within the premises. Approximately three years ago, Zahid had borrowed a loan of nearly Rs 10 lakh from the deceased to set up a business,” said the official.

“The deceased was constantly pestering him to return the money. Frustrated with her daily harassment, he planned to loot the deceased and shared his plan with his friend Nazim who further introduced him to more associates,” said the official.

Since March 23, they had already attempted twice to execute their plans but failed due to some issues.

“The available CCTV footage obtained thus far has revealed that, on the ill-fated day, four individuals entered the house with the intention of committing robbery. Zahid, who was already present inside the house at the time of the crime, played a role in keeping the gate open. As per the plan, he feigned unconsciousness during the course of the robbery,” stated the official.

“Efforts are on to apprehend Zahid’s other accomplices and unravel the entire conspiracy,” the official added.

