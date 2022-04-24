INDIA

Two held for robbing UP, Bihar labourers on pretext of free rail tickets

Two people who used to rob people, usually labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on the pretext of providing them free railway tickets have been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Chandan Kumar, 27, and Purushotam, 25.

According to the official, the incident came to light when a man, who works as a mason in Haryana’s Palwal, reached Palwal bus stand along with his younger brother, to catch a bus for Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi as they were going to their native place in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

At the bus stand, two unknown persons befriended them on the pretext that they were also going to Sitamarhi.

“The accused told the complainant that their relative is in the railways and can get them a free railway pass,” DCP, Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram said.

On this pretext, the two took the mason and his brother outside, and one of the accused took away the mobile phone and bag of his younger brother. When the complainant protested, they threatened him saying that they have a knife, and the frightened mason ran away.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and set up a team which obtained the last location of the robbed mobile phone as at 2nd Pushta, Usmanpur. The area was raided and the two accused apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they targeted mostly people travelling and carrying baggage as possibility them carrying cash and valuables is more. They used to waylay the targets on some pretext or other and decamp with their valuables. With their arrest, three similar cases have been worked out and other cases involving the accused are also being verified, the DCP added.

