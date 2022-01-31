INDIA

INDIA

Two held for snatching mobile phones

A team of crime branch of Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for snatching at least 15 mobile phones, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Pratap alias Atul and Sandeep Kumar — residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the accused used a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle for the last two months to commit the crime in Gurugram and Rajasthan, and they used to travel from Tapukara in Rajasthan once a week to snatch mobile phones.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preetpal Sangwan said a team of Crime Branch Sector-40 led by Sub-Inspector Gunpal had received information about the accused and nabbed them.

“Due to financial crunch, the duo had started snatching in Gurugram and Rajasthan. They used to search for ‘soft targets’, and thought that no one will file a police complaint just for mobile snatching,” Gunpal told IANS.

Police have recovered the Suzuki Gixxer bike used in the offence and 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Efforts are underway to recover rest of the stolen items.

