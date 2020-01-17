Two held for spoofing CBI phone, demanding bribe

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation here on Saturday said it had arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe on behalf of senior officers from some accused in CBI cases.

The agency said they used malicious software to spoof the landline 011-24302700 at the CBI’s Delhi head office and made calls to a person accused in a CBI-registered bank fraud case.

A case had been registered against two persons — one in Hyderabad and the other in Madurai in Tamil Nadu — on January 16. The accused and few others were threatening and demanding bribes from people facing CBI cases, it said.

According to the CBI, they had made several calls to the bank fraud case accused on his mobile phone, posing as senior CBI officers in New Delhi, and demanded bribe for favouring him.

Searches at five places — two in Chennai, one each at Hyderabad, Madurai and Sivakasi — led to recovery of several mobile phones, incriminating WhatsApp communications and documents.

