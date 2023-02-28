Two men, who stabbed two youths here just because their scooty had touched them, were finally held.

DCP of North West Jitender Kumar Meena said that the accused were identified as Kunal alias Kunu and Pratham. Two accomplices of the accused are on the run.

The official said that the incident happened during the intervening night of February 24 and 25 at around 12 a.m in Bharat Nagar area.

“We received a call regarding a fight and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found two injured persons who were shifted to a nearby government hospital. The injured were later identified as Rohit and Dharmender, both the residents of Wazirpur. Both of them had stab injuries,” said the senior police official.

The victim told the police that they were attacked by four persons on the issue of touching Scooty.

After recording their statement, the police lodged an FIR and a team was formed to nab the accused.

The police said that they examined the CCTV footage of the area besides questioning local residents to get a clue about the accused.

“We finally identified them. A raid was conducted and the accused were caught. Both have confessed their involvement in the matter. They further disclosed that on the night of the incident, they were roaming in the area when a scooty of complainants touched them due to which arguments started and in order to teach them a lesson, they stabbed the victims and fled the spot,” the police said.

Further, on verification, previous involvement of both the accused in criminal cases was found.

Police said that they were conducting raids to nab their associates who are on the run.

