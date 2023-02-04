The Delhi Police have arrested two drivers for allegedly stealing mobile phones from the consignments which were on the way from a warehouse situated at Rangpuri to the cargo area at IGI Airport, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar (22), a resident of Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), and Satender Yadav (35), a resident of Rajokri in Vasant Vihar (Delhi).

The matter came to light after one person, Sher Singh (25), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for selling the mobile phones stolen from the cargo.

According to Ravi Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), an e-FIR was lodged regarding a total of 17 mobile phones being stolen from their consignments which were bound to be exported to Dubai.

“The phones were stolen by pilfering the consignments when they were on the way from their warehouse situated at Rangpuri to Cargo Area, IGI Airport. The police team tasked with investigation put the stolen mobile phones on surveillance,” said the DCP.

After a few days, a few of them became active in Bareilly and nearby areas and after gathering information it was found that the mobile phones were sold to different customers by Sher Singh.

“Police team conducted a raid and nabbed Sher Singh from Bareilly,” said the official.

On interrogation, Sher Singh said that he had purchased 17 brand new mobile phones at very low prices from Arun Kumar and Pawan Kumar, residents of Mahipalpur.

“Both Pawan and Arun used to purchase the stolen mobile phones from two drivers Manish and Satender working in a cargo company. Further raids were conducted and the drivers Manish and Satender were apprehended,” said the DCP.

On their interrogation, it was revealed that they wanted to earn quick money and they came in contact with Arun and Pawan who were living near their office.

“They all came in contact and started operating as a gang wherein Manish and Satender used to steal articles from the consignment and Arun and Pawan used to sell the articles in the open market,” said the DCP.

Manish and Satender while on the way to the airport from the warehouse used to stop the vehicle at a predetermined place and all four of them used to pilfer the consignment having mobile phones.

“Manhunt has been initiated to nab Pawan and Arun, who are on the run,” the DCP added.

20230205-021802