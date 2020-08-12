Two held for UP BJP leader’s murder

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 12 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for the murder of former BJP district president Sanjay Khokhar who was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

Sanjay Khokhar had gone for a morning walk in the Chhaprauli area in Baghpat when he was shot dead by unidentified men on Tuesday.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given the district police 24 hours to arrest the accused.

Director General of Police (DGP) H. C. Awasthi told reporters, “An FIR has been registered in the case. Those who have been named in this FIR were also involved in a case in 2020 and had attacked the deceased due to personal enmity. Two people have been taken into custody. We are looking for the rest of the accused.”

The DGP said that the Inspector of Chhaprauli has been suspended after the incident because he could have intervened in the personal dispute and prevented the murder.

Baghpat police chief Ajay Kumar said the victim suffered two bullet injuries on his head and chest. He said that the victim was shot from a close range.

–IANS

